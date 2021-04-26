Taat Lifestyle Applies for Nasdaq Listing

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness has submitted an initial application for its common shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States.

Last month, the company’s common shares had been upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market.

“Ever since Taat became publicly traded on June 22, 2020, we have made great strides in our efforts to gain market share in the $814 billion global tobacco industry,” said Taat CEO Setti Coscarella in a statement.

“Between listings in American and European markets, as well as our rapid ascension of the ranks in the OTC markets, I believe we have consistently strengthened our value proposition to investors around the world as a firm positioned to create long-term value in providing a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21-plus.

“We look forward to working with Nasdaq Inc. in navigating this application process, as I believe being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market could considerably strengthen our long-term prospects as a public company.”

Marissa Dean profiled Taat in Tobacco Reporter’s January 2021 edition.