UKVIA Surveys Vapor Industry About Logistics

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has launched an online logistics survey for the vaping industry.

This action follows the decision of several delivery companies to stop carrying shipments of vaping products.

Reports have involved leading providers such as DHL, UPS and FedEx, resulting in varying degrees of disruption to deliveries in recent months. The UKVIA is keen to learn if any disruption is affecting products imported from countries within the European Union or if products imported from China and the USA are also being held up.

“The UKVIA is extremely concerned to hear of any disruption to deliveries of vaping products experienced by our members or any other businesses in the sector,” said John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA.

“We will be closely looking into the response to this survey, to gauge the severity of the problems faced by businesses. The UKVIA will then be in a better position to take up these concerns on behalf of our members and the wider industry. I would encourage everyone eligible to take part in the survey or to get in contact with the UKVIA directly to flag up any individual logistics issues”

The survey is at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2YYZYJW.