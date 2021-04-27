Taat Lifestyle & Wellness now Taat Global Alternatives

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness will change its name to Taat Global Alternatives effective as of the commencement of trading on April 28, 2021.

There will be no change to the symbol, the company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “TAAT” on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“Now that we have gained momentum in the $814 billion global tobacco industry, we have determined it to be important to ensure the most prominent identifying attributes of the company reflect our mission and business objectives,” said Setti Coscarella, Taat CEO, in a statement. “Last week, we announced our Beyond Nicotine initiative based on reports that the Biden administration plans to take action to reduce nicotine content in tobacco cigarettes sold in the United States.

“Our value proposition is built around offering a better alternative for smokers aged 21-plus, giving them the choice to keep the experiences they enjoy while leaving nicotine behind. With over 1.3 billion users of tobacco worldwide, we believe Taat and its Beyond Tobacco base material are relevant globally, which led to our board of directors agreeing on the updated name.”

Earlier this week, Taat applied for a Nasdaq listing.