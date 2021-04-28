Biden Likely To Ban Menthol, News Reports Suggest

The Biden administration is likely to announce its intention to ban menthol cigarettes tomorrow, people familiar with the plan told CBS News. Such a move would have considerable impact on the tobacco industry because menthol cigarettes account for roughly one-third of the U.S. cigarette market. Approximately 20 million Americans smoke menthols, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Mentholated cigarettes have been marketed in the U.S. since the 1920s. Critics want to see them banned because they believe that, by masking the harshness of tobacco smoke, menthol makes it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. While overall smoking has trended downward in recent years, menthol declines have dragged behind other products. The tobacco industry insists that menthol cigarettes are no more harmful to health than nonmenthol cigarettes.

Cigarette manufacturers have also come under fire for marketing menthol cigarettes disproportionately to Black Americans, highlighting racial inequities. More than 85 percent of Black smokers report using menthol products, as do more than half of all youth who smoke, according to government data.

The 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act empowered the FDA to regulate cigarette ingredients. The agency duly banned characterizing flavors in cigarettes. However, it exempted mentholated cigarettes, citing concerns about illicit sales, among other considerations.

In 2011, the FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee concluded that “removal of menthol cigarettes from the marketplace would benefit public health in the United States,” but the additive remained on the market. In early 2020, the Trump administration again gave menthol a pass when it banned characterizing flavors in vapor products.