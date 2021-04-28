New Chairman at British American Tobacco

Luc Jobin succeeds Richard Burrows as chairman of British American Tobacco (BAT) today. Jobin joined the BAT board in 2017 as an independent nonexecutive director. His previous positions include president and CEO of Canadian National Railway Co., executive vice president of Power Corp. of Canada and chief executive officer of Imperial Tobacco Canada.

Speaking at BAT’s annual general meeting, Burrows said his successor would inherit “a strong business that is transforming, has excellent momentum and is well placed to deliver sustainable growth for many years.”

BAT delivered constant currency revenue growth of 3.3 percent, above its revised 1-3 percent guidance range. On a constant currency adjusted basis, profit from operations grew by 4.8 percent. Operating margin grew by 100 basis points to 44.1 percent including the impact of currencies.