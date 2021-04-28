New Director and GM for Parkside Asia

Over recent years, Parkside has repositioned its brand and service offering, gaining a strong foothold in the European food packaging sector.

The business is renowned for its focus on sustainable, flexible packaging solutions. Birch will implement this strategy in the Asian packaging market while building on its reputation for tobacco packaging in the region.

“We are delighted to see Paula progress into her new role,” said Robert Adamson, managing director of Parkside. “Her extensive experience is invaluable in supporting the company’s growth and innovation strategy across Europe and Asia. Paula is a shining example of our values at Parkside being committed, innovative, hardworking and never afraid to challenge the norm. She represents the quality of personnel we aim to attract at Parkside, and we are excited by her potential to propel the business forward.”