New Director and GM for Parkside Asia
Parkside has appointed Paula Birch director and general manager of the company’s Asian operations. Effective immediately, Birch will take up the new position alongside her current global sales director role—a position she has held for the last two years.
Birch will relocate to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to drive new business opportunities in key packaging markets, including tobacco and food, across the Asian region.
“At Parkside, we pride ourselves on being industry-leading innovators across the print and packaging sectors,” said Birch. “I am delighted to take up this new role in a significant growth period in the Asian market and show just what our business is capable of. With emergent technologies and process efficiencies being implemented at our Malaysian site, coupled with increasing demands for compostable, recyclable and lightweight, flexible packaging solutions, I’m excited about what the future holds for us as a business.”
Over recent years, Parkside has repositioned its brand and service offering, gaining a strong foothold in the European food packaging sector.
The business is renowned for its focus on sustainable, flexible packaging solutions. Birch will implement this strategy in the Asian packaging market while building on its reputation for tobacco packaging in the region.
“We are delighted to see Paula progress into her new role,” said Robert Adamson, managing director of Parkside. “Her extensive experience is invaluable in supporting the company’s growth and innovation strategy across Europe and Asia. Paula is a shining example of our values at Parkside being committed, innovative, hardworking and never afraid to challenge the norm. She represents the quality of personnel we aim to attract at Parkside, and we are excited by her potential to propel the business forward.”