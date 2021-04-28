Racial Justice Advocates Plead to Keep Menthol Legal

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States, and leading Black and Hispanic law enforcement executives are urging the Food and Drug Administration to keep menthol cigarettes legal. The FDA must respond by April 29 to a citizen petition demanding menthol cigarettes be banned nationwide.

“It is clear that there is no factual basis to assert that a menthol cigarette ban will stop people of color from smoking,” says Benjamin Chavis, president and CEO of NNPA. “In fact, the unintended consequences of such a racially discriminatory ban will set the stage for more negative and more likely counterproductive interactions between law enforcement and people of color.”