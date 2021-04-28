Turning Point Ups Guidance Following Strong Quarter

Turning Point Brands (TPB) reported net sales of $107.6 million and gross profit of $53.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 18.7 percent 28.6 percent, respectively. Net income increased $7.3 million to $11.8 million Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 57.4 percent to $28 million.

“Our first quarter results demonstrated solid execution with year-over-year growth significantly outpacing our end markets,” said Larry Wexler, president and CEO of TPB, in a statement. “Zig-Zag led the way with a second consecutive quarter with over 40 percent growth, and Stoker’s delivered another double-digit growth quarter led by our MST business. As such, our core segments are continuing to perform well despite the tough comparables from the previous year period.