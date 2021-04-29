U.K. Health Service to Offer Vaping Devices

As part of a trial being led by the University of East Anglia, the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) will provide vaping devices and e-liquids to smokers coming to the emergency departments of five hospitals across the U.K. to help them quit.

Patients attending emergency departments in five hospitals in Norfolk, London, Leicester and Edinburgh will be offered a device, enough e-liquid supplies for a week and referral to local smoking-cessation services, alongside medical advice.

This will be followed up at one, three and six month intervals over a 30 month period, to monitor success rates for those introduced to vaping, compared to those only offered leaflets with details of local smoking-cessation services in the same trial.

“I welcome this trial being launched and the additional research, which will hopefully make it easier for people to quit smoking in the future.,” said Norman Lamb, former health minister and former chair of the House of Commons science and technology committee.