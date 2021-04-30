Tobacco Evaluating Impact of FDA Menthol Announcement

Tobacco companies are assessing the impact of the Food and Drug Administration’s proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and cigars. On April 29, the agency announced it is working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year.

Altria and Reynolds American said they would evaluate the proposal, while Imperial’s U.S. business, ITG Brands, said it was disappointing, but not unexpected.

“We share the common goal of moving adult smokers from cigarettes to potentially less harmful alternatives, but prohibition does not work,” an Altria spokesman told Reuters. “Criminalizing menthol will lead to serious unintended consequences.”

U.S. menthol cigarettes accounted for about 25 percent of BAT’s profit, 20 percent for Altria and 15 percent for Imperial, according to brokerage Jefferies.

The proposed ban can take years to implement and might throw the health regulator into protracted legal battles with the industry.

Anti-smoking groups have for decades argued that mentholated cigarettes contribute to disproportionate health burdens on Black communities and often draw young people into smoking.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids President Matthew Myers said the latest move could be the “strongest action” that the United States “has ever taken to drive down the number of kids who start smoking.”

Critics say a menthol ban is misguided. In a commentary, Guy Bentley of the Reason Foundation said the proposed measure is illiberal and violates the fundamental spirit of fairness.

Menthol cigarettes are already banned in Brazil, the United Kingdom and the European Union. California and Massachusetts have also outlawed mentholated cigarettes.

The FDA is also considering requiring cigarette manufacturers to lower the levels of nicotine in their products to nonaddictive levels.

“Lowering nicotine content in cigarettes…that’s something that’s still under consideration,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on a media call on Thursday.