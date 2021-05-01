A New Dawn

Dropping the Pods

Although change is always put forward as a positive by those bringing it in, it doesn’t take more than a second’s thought to realize this is not necessarily the case. And the same could be said about transformation, so Tobacco Reporter asked whether BAT was concerned the tobacco industry’s transformation to some new-generation products could be viewed as having negative consequences for the environment.

As part of his reply, Wheaton said BAT’s group-wide circular economy strategy for all its product categories—including its New Categories portfolio—was guided by three strategic priorities:

Simplifying the design of products to improve recyclability and reduce the use of virgin materials and resources;

Maximizing the longevity of products to improve the experience for consumers; and

Minimizing waste through increased product recovery and recycling.

“Responsible disposal of our New Category products is key to our approach,” he added.

“We have implemented ‘drop the pod’ pilot schemes in France, Mexico and the U.K. for consumers to return their e-liquid pods. In Japan, we have a scheme that allows consumers to return tobacco-heating devices. We aim to implement takeback schemes for our New Category devices, in all markets where they are sold, by [the] end of 2021.”

So it would seem that, as far as BAT is concerned, building a better tomorrow goes beyond addressing individual and societal health improvements. In answer to another question, Wheaton pointed out that the expectations of the broader society were that businesses should play a more active role in addressing and finding solutions to crucial social, economic and environmental issues. “At BAT, we welcome this shift, which is aligned to our company’s purpose and our ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] agenda,” he said.

“Reducing the health impact of our business by encouraging those smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically substantiated reduced-risk alternatives* is the greatest contribution we can make to society. This means growing our New Category business and increasing the proportion of our revenue coming from New Category products as fast as possible.

“Our work to reduce the environmental impact of the business will also drive growth and create shared value, delivering results that simultaneously benefit shareholders and wider society.

“In support of our ‘A Better Tomorrow’ purpose, in 2020, we set three ambitious ESG targets: First, to increase the consumer base of our noncombustible products to 50 million by 2030; second, to become carbon neutral for emissions resulting from our own business by 2030 and accelerating our existing environmental targets to 2025; third, to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastic and make all plastic reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.”

There is a saying that you can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink, so what, Tobacco Reporter asked, could BAT do if a hard core of smokers decided they did not share the company’s vision of a better tomorrow? Would it keep manufacturing traditional cigarettes for them, or would it stop supplying such cigarettes when a country’s smoking population dropped below 5 percent or some such figure?

“We are clear that cigarettes pose serious health risks,” said Wheaton. “The only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. We encourage those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically substantiated reduced risk alternates.* Driving value from our combustible cigarette business is how we fuel our investment in, and transition revenue to, New Categories, so it will be an important part of our business for many years to come.

“Providing smokers with factual information, about, for example, vaping, is essential to enable them to make informed choices. We are committed to providing this information and have launched www.vapeexplained.com, a digital information hub providing adult smokers and vapers with science-informed answers to the vaping questions most commonly searched for online. VapeExplained.com is built on the company’s vast technical expertise of over 1,500 R&D specialists and the experiences of offering vaping products in over 26 countries around the world.”

That, of course, didn’t answer the question of how long BAT was willing to continue making combustible cigarettes for a diminishing consumer base, but an answer was hinted at in answers to the next questions, when Tobacco Reporter asked how the company would take with it on its transformation its commercial stakeholders, or, in the case of some stakeholders, such as tobacco growers, how it would help them transition to new, perhaps unrelated, activities.

“Also on this journey to a better tomorrow, we expect tobacco growers to remain central to our supply chain for many years to come, and farmer livelihoods is one of the priority areas of our sustainability agenda,” said Wheaton. “We are committed to helping our contracted farmers and their communities to grow and flourish. Farm diversification is just one example of this.

“Over 93 percent of our contracted farmers in our supply chain grow other crops alongside or in rotation with tobacco, ensuring they don’t rely on one crop. This has helped to increase their resilience as well as enhancing food security and preserving soil health. If there is a future impact on the overall demand for tobacco leaf, we have an established approach for working with impacted farmers to support a smooth transition into alternative agricultural livelihoods.”