Back in Business

The Uncommitted Tobacco Auction returns as an online marketplace.

The Uncommitted Tobacco Auction (UTA) is back. Reinvented as an online marketplace, the platform will offer tobacco companies an opportunity to anonymously sell uncommitted non-seller, distressed, substandard, damaged and stocks to the highest bidder.

Confidentiality and anonymity are desirable in the early stages of a transaction so that buyers don’t favor one supplier over another. When similar types/grades of tobacco are on offer at differing prices, the electronic exchange system soon establishes a “published” market price, with prices escalating in times of shortages and declining in periods of excesses.

The first UTA was created in 2006 by a group of tobacco veterans looking to inject new dynamism into the tobacco trade. Operating on thin margins, leaf merchants are keen to minimize surplus tobaccos on the balance sheet. Previously, their choice was to either sell excess leaf at a discount or pay for storage while waiting for prices to firm up.

However, the potential market was limited because of competitive issues—most tobacco dealers would rather not directly sell to or buy from their competitors. In addition, tobacco merchants selling discounted tobaccos want to avoid giving buyers the impression that their “regular” tobaccos are overpriced. The UTA exchange process eliminates these concerns as neither party knows who the sale is made to or where the product comes from—transactions are simply confirmed on a willing-buyer-and-willing-seller basis.

During the platform’s first iteration, warehouse operator Tabaknatie ran the physical auction at its premises in Antwerp, Belgium, and the UTA team handled the interactions between buyers and sellers. The process was supervised and controlled by trust office FTC, which also handled contracts and invoicing.

According to initiator Rainer Busch, who also leads NewCo, the first UTA was a success. The initiative, he says, received lots of attention, and numerous traders participated in the platform. “There are many reasons why a seller would want to put damaged or excess stock on the market,” says Busch, adding that the original UTA processed “several million kilos” of tobacco during its existence.

However, as the UTA gained momentum, Busch’s other business expanded even faster, requiring him to set priorities. With insufficient time to devote to both projects, Busch decided to put the UTA on hold. The first UTA ceased operations in 2009, but the concept clearly struck a chord. Over the following decade, customers continued inquiring about the platform at regular intervals, asking when it would return.