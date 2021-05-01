Incubating Innovation

ITM continues to explore new ways to develop flexible next-generation products manufacturing equipment.

By Stefanie Rossel

On a global scale, next-generation products (NGPs) are expected to grow significantly over the next five years. During its February Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, British American Tobacco forecast that the category revenue would increase from £16 billion ($22.12 billion) today to £29 billion by 2025, with vaping products accounting for a little more than half of revenues and heated-tobacco products (HTPs) and modern oral/traditional tobacco each representing roughly a quarter of revenues. Future consumption, Philip Morris International predicted during its recent investor day, will be characterized by “poly-use.”

With the variety of NGPs rising to cater to different consumer needs, the manufacture of products brings about new challenges. To support its customers in their development of next-generation products, Dutch original equipment manufacturer ITM has created innovation centers at its sites in Kampen, Netherlands, and Radom, Poland, which aim at stimulating cross-over innovation.

“We are actively looking at technologies in other industries to create groundbreaking innovations in the tobacco industry,” says Michiel van der Sluis, ITM’s sales director. “We have indeed been very successful from the very beginning of the next-generation products, both in heated-tobacco products and in vaping. The majority of the heat sticks [the consumables for HTPs] on the market are being produced on our combining platforms.”

The new solutions usually are developed in close cooperation with ITM’s customers, sometimes at the initiative of the equipment manufacturer and sometimes at the initiative of the client. “Usually the technology and machinery concepts come from us, and the customer focuses on the product itself,” says van der Sluis. “But it greatly reduces the time to market if both product and machine development can go in parallel.”

In addition to the innovation centers, ITM has set up an innovation hub called Perron038, which is based in Zwolle, Netherlands, and the ITM Lab. They have a different function than the company’s in-house development centers, according to van der Sluis. “Here we focus on specific technology developments that all technology partners in the region have an interest in. Our partners in Perron038 are universities, research institutes—but most importantly also other machine-developing companies in the region. Some examples are robotics, 3D metal printing and vision. To be leading in these fields, it is good to cooperate with other companies and universities and at the same time give talented students a high-tech environment to work with the latest technologies.”