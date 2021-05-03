Swedish Match Reports Double-Digit Growth

Swedish Match reported sales of SEK4.46 billion ($528.46 million) in the first quarter of 2021, up 11 percent over those in the 2020 first quarter. In local currencies, sales increased by 23 percent.

Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 26 percent to SEK2.09 billion. In local currencies, operating profit from product segments increased by 40 percent.

Operating profit, which includes a settlement income of SEK300 million related to a previously ongoing arbitration concerning nicotine pouches, amounted to SEK2.35 billion.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK1.78 billion.

Continued momentum for ZYN drove strong U.S. performance in the smokefree product segment In Scandinavia, strong underlying development was enhanced by timing effects on shipments and Covid-19 related channel mix effects.