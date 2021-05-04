Bahrain Mulls Request For Tobacco Factories

Bahrain’s Shura Council will vote on whether to allow plans to open tobacco manufacturing factories in Bahrain, reports the Gulf Daily News.

However, the council has stated that products produced at the factories should not be sold in Bahrain; they should only be manufactured for export.

The committee also overturned a ban on the import, production and distribution of juices for e-cigarettes and e-shisha.

“In the past, Bahrain was known to be the regional hub for tobacco productions of numerous types with moasil—a shisha tobacco—being the most famous,” said Zayed Alzayani, industry, commerce and tourism minister. “Nowadays, our Bahraini-flavored moasil is being imported from numerous countries like the [United Arab Emirates], Egypt and Jordan. It is being sold using our traditional name tag across the world.”