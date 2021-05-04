Brazilian Leaf Exports up in 2021

Brazil is likely to export significantly more leaf tobacco this year than it did in 2021, according to the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union, SindiTabaco, which expects tobacco export revenues to grow accordingly.

A survey conducted for SindiTabaco by Deloitte shows that shipments should increase between 2.1 percent and 6 percent in volume and between 6.1 percent and 10 percent in value, compared to 2020, when exports amounted to 514 million kg and $1.64 billion.

From January to March 2021, exporters shipped 134 million kg of tobacco valued at $418 million, up 19 percent from the same period in 2020, according to the ministry of economy.

“Brazil has managed to keep annual exports at approximately 500 thousand tons, a fact that attests to stability in the global market even in the face of a pandemic and all its social and economic developments,” said Iro Shuenke, president of SindiTabaco, during a meeting with tobacco supply chain stakeholders on April 28.