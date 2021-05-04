China Overtakes Spain as Top Destination for Cuban Cigars

The positive outlook from China, however, was offset by a four percent drop in Habanos’ total revenues in 2020. The pandemic was said to be the main cause of the drop with stores closing and the lack of tourism dollars in many nations, but Habanos still earned nearly $507 million in total sales for the year, according to González.

“2020 has been a challenging year, not just for our business [but also] for humanity,” said González. “But if we analyze it in depth, we see that there are markets especially affected by the drop in tourism, such as Cuba.”

To prevent the spread of the Covid-19, Cuba temporarily closed its borders to tourists in March 2020. A reopening in November caused infections to surge, prompting authorities to reduce flights and tighten restrictions again.

“If we discount the negative effect of this specific market, we would only be talking about a [cigar sales] drop in the two percent [region],” said González.

González said that, overall, the future for Habanos was still bright and the company expects to exceed 2019 sales in 2021. “We must highlight the good mix of launches and actions carried out during the year,” he said. “This year, a total of 19 products have reached the markets to satisfy all the needs of fans where novelties in the standard portfolio are mixed with highly successful and profitable specialties, confirming the high demand in the super premium segment.”

The Habanos World Days event is going to be a new annual event for Habanos. During a question-and-answer session, González told Tobacco Reporter that having an annual online event allows the global Cuban cigar community to learn about the company and experience all that the world of Habanos has to offer firsthand. –T.S.D.