Moody’s: Menthol Ban Would Accelerate U.S. Volume Decline

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars is credit negative for the tobacco industry and settlement asset-backed securities because, if enacted, the initiatives would accelerate cigarette volume declines and hurt profitability, according to Moody’s Investor Service.

Tobacco companies that sell menthol cigarettes in the U.S. market would be negatively affected, although some existing smokers will likely migrate to nonmenthol cigarettes, thus limiting the negative impact of such measures on consumption

Given their strong financial metrics, tobacco companies would likely be able to absorb any decline in performance without a major deterioration in their credit metrics. Approximately 29 percent of cigarette sales in the U.S. are menthol-flavored per Euromonitor.

On April 29, the FDA said that it would work toward developing a regulation banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars within the next year. Moody’s expects tobacco companies would seek to strike down such a ban through the courts, so implementation could be years away. Any ban would need to be science-based or it would not withstand judicial review.

The investor service estimates that U.S. cigarette volumes will decline between 3 percent-5 percent over the next three to five years excluding a menthol ban. However, it believes a menthol ban would likely accelerate that rate of decline to the low double-digit level. “We expect tobacco companies would be able to take pricing actions to initially offset this decline, but their ability to do so would diminish over time as cigarettes become less affordable,” Moody’s wrote in a note to investors.