22nd Century Installs Advanced Nicotine Testing Equipment

22nd Century Group is advancing and expanding the capabilities of the laboratory at its cigarette manufacturing facility in Mocksville, North Carolina, USA, for testing of its VLN reduced nicotine content tobacco and cigarettes. The company estimates that its cost per VLN sample will improve by more than 90 percent and the lead time for key data will take less than a day compared to using a third-party testing service that can take weeks.

“This is an important investment and milestone for 22nd Century, as it is imperative to the launch of VLN and the future of the organization that we have the ability to rapidly conduct high-precision analysis of our own products at higher testing volumes,” says James A. Mish, CEO of 22nd Century Group, in a press note.

22nd Century now has the same lab testing equipment and capabilities as outside facilities. The company is also working toward receiving ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, which grants international recognition of an organization’s commitment to quality, competency, and reliable results. This accreditation demonstrates to customers and industry that 22nd Century has the technical competence to provide reliable and accurate test results even at the lowest nicotine levels.

Earlier this year 22nd Century announced that it has significantly expanded its tobacco growing program to support the anticipated demand for its VLN cigarettes.