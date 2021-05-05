Analysts: U.S. Regulatory Environment ‘Manageable’

Tobacco companies will have plenty of time to adopt to a U.S. menthol ban, if one is ever implemented, according to financial analysts quoted by the Winston-Salem Journal.

On April 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its intention to ban the flavoring in combustible cigarettes and cigars. The agency expects to unveil product standards in 2022. The FDA would then have to submit its proposal, consider comments and prepare a final proposal, which could take multiple years, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi.

That’s not counting expected multiple rounds of lawsuits, some of which could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve. The FDA is required to base its rulemaking on science, and the tobacco industry is likely to challenge the scientific basis for a menthol ban.

“The published science does not support regulating menthol cigarettes differently from non-menthol … nor does it support that menthol cigarettes adversely affect initiation, dependence or cessation,” Reynolds American said on April 29.