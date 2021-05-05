Paul Hardman Joins Broughton as Head of Scientific Affairs

He began his career working at a specialist pharmaceutical company where he gained experience of dry powder and metered dose inhaler development, including for the treatment of local lung conditions and systemic absorption. Hardman also has experience leading the quality control department in a multinational pharmaceutical company involved in the production of generic nicotine lozenges.

“I am passionate about the opportunity to work with multiple clients and really get to the heart of their products so that Broughton Nicotine Services can best serve these businesses by championing those points in their regulatory submissions,” said Hardman.

“My role will involve growing the team to enable us to deliver a highly effective offering as Broughton moves into new areas, and I am eager to build on the success the business has already achieved.”