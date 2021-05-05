Paul Hardman Joins Broughton as Head of Scientific Affairs
Broughton Nicotine Services has appointed Paul Hardman as head of scientific affairs, the latest in a series of senior level appointments, as it continues to expand its services.
The business, which has helps electronic nicotine device companies bring noncombustible products to market, is currently expanding its full-service regulatory consultancy into modern oral nicotine products, heated tobacco products and Cannabidiol products.
A scientist with extensive experience in inhaled product development across pharmaceutical and consumer products, Hardman will have the task of growing the scientific affairs team to enable the business to grow and offer a premium consultancy experience for clients in the industry.
“We’re delighted to have welcomed someone of his caliber into this new role,” said Nveed Chaudhary, chief regulatory officer of Broughton Nicotine Services. “His addition to the Broughton team will strengthen the business further as we look to expand our full-service regulatory consultancy. Paul will take responsibility for delivering product development and optimization activities, drawing on his years of industry leadership and experience.”
Prior to joining Broughton, Hardman was scientific lead with Imperial Brands, where he was responsible for designing the testing strategy for the chemistry of inhaled and oral next-generation nicotine products, from assessing a variety of prototypes at the early stages of development through to characterization of products for submission through the U.S. Premarket Tobacco Product Application process.
He began his career working at a specialist pharmaceutical company where he gained experience of dry powder and metered dose inhaler development, including for the treatment of local lung conditions and systemic absorption. Hardman also has experience leading the quality control department in a multinational pharmaceutical company involved in the production of generic nicotine lozenges.
“I am passionate about the opportunity to work with multiple clients and really get to the heart of their products so that Broughton Nicotine Services can best serve these businesses by championing those points in their regulatory submissions,” said Hardman.
“My role will involve growing the team to enable us to deliver a highly effective offering as Broughton moves into new areas, and I am eager to build on the success the business has already achieved.”