PMI appoints Jacek Olczak as CEO

Philip Morris International (PMI) appointed Jacek Olczak as CEO following the company’s 2021 annual shareholders meeting on May 5. Most recently the company’s chief operating officer, Olczak was also elected to the board of directors. André Calantzopoulos, who served as PMI’s CEO from 2013, was appointed executive chairman of the board prior to the meeting. Lucio Noto stepped down from his role as interim chairman of the board and was reelected to the board of directors.

In accepting his appointment as CEO, Olczak committed to accelerating PMI’s smoke-free transformation, announced in 2016. The company says it is focused on developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing smoke-free products that are less harmful than smoking, with the aim of replacing cigarettes as soon as possible.