Growth Expected In North American Folding Carton Market

The folding carton market in North America is expected to grow by $2.68 billion, registering a compound annual growth rate of about 5 percent during 2021–2025, according to a new Technavio report.

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases led to the shutdown of several manufacturing units, including the manufacturing plants of folding cartons in North America. Also, the disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic limited the availability of raw materials and workforce in the market. However, the increasing demand from the healthcare and food and beverages industries for packaging and transporting a wide range of products is expected to reduce the impact caused by the pandemic on the market in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons and the growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America.