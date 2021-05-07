Vector Group Reports Strong Earnings
Vector Group announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
“Vector achieved strong earnings performance in the first quarter in our tobacco and real estate businesses, a testament to our team’s hard work and our commitment to creating long-term stockholder value,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and CEO of Vector Group, in a statement.
“Our Liggett subsidiary continues to successfully execute its market strategy, and our Douglas Elliman real estate business saw continued and robust closed sales activity.”
The company reported consolidated revenues of $543.8 million, up 19.6 percent compared to the prior year period. Reported net income was $32 million. Adjusted net income was $45.3 million. Reported operating income was $90.2 million, up $95.1 million over the prior year period.
Tobacco segment operating income was $81.6 million, up 18 percent over the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA was $94.3 million, up 57 percent. Tobacco segment adjusted EBITDA was $80.6 million, up 13 percent.