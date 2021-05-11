Kim Reed to Lead ITG Brands
ITG Brands has named Kim Reed president and CEO effective June 1. As president and CEO, Reed will oversee all U.S. employees and operations, reporting to Dominic Brisby, division director Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia for Imperial Brands. Reed will succeed Oliver Kutz, who will assume the role of cluster general manager Central Europe and Ukraine for Imperial Brands as part of a planned transition.
“I would like to thank Oliver for his leadership in recent years and am thrilled to announce that Kim Reed will serve as the next president and CEO of ITG Brands. Kim has a wealth of experience in the consumer goods sector and a demonstrated record of success in both sales and executive leadership,” said Brisby in a statement. “Kim has expertly led the largest sales transformation in ITG Brands history and is the perfect steward for the continued success of Imperial’s largest market.”
Reed has served as a member of the ITG Brands leadership team for two years in her capacity as executive vice president of sales. According to ITG Brands, Reed has consistently delivered exceptional results during her tenure, including establishing ITG Brands as a market leader in sales of factory manufactured cigarettes and mass market cigars while leading a sales organization of more than 1,000 employees responsible for $3 billion in net revenue.
Reed designed and oversaw a comprehensive sales transformation strategy that encompassed ITG Brands’ largest-ever external recruitment for field sales while prioritizing a diverse and inclusive culture.
“I am honored to accept the role of chief executive officer of ITG Brands,” said Reed.
“I want to thank Oliver for his leadership and his partnership in creating such a fantastic and talented team. I am excited to engage across all aspects of the business and build upon our existing momentum to further accelerate growth.”
Prior to joining ITG Brands, Reed led several large sales organizations for major consumer brands. She held various positions at the Kellogg Co. culminating in a role as general manager of U.S. Sales and served in numerous roles at the Pepsi Bottling Group over the course of over 17 years. Reed also serves as the chair of the Manufacturer’s Convenience Distributor Association and a member of the executive leadership council, and previously served as a member of the board of CALIBR. She has been recognized as a 2021 top woman in convenience by Convenience Store News and twice as a top woman executive by Progressive Grocer.