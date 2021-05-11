Kim Reed to Lead ITG Brands

ITG Brands has named Kim Reed president and CEO effective June 1. As president and CEO, Reed will oversee all U.S. employees and operations, reporting to Dominic Brisby, division director Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia for Imperial Brands. Reed will succeed Oliver Kutz, who will assume the role of cluster general manager Central Europe and Ukraine for Imperial Brands as part of a planned transition.

“I would like to thank Oliver for his leadership in recent years and am thrilled to announce that Kim Reed will serve as the next president and CEO of ITG Brands. Kim has a wealth of experience in the consumer goods sector and a demonstrated record of success in both sales and executive leadership,” said Brisby in a statement. “Kim has expertly led the largest sales transformation in ITG Brands history and is the perfect steward for the continued success of Imperial’s largest market.”

Reed has served as a member of the ITG Brands leadership team for two years in her capacity as executive vice president of sales. According to ITG Brands, Reed has consistently delivered exceptional results during her tenure, including establishing ITG Brands as a market leader in sales of factory manufactured cigarettes and mass market cigars while leading a sales organization of more than 1,000 employees responsible for $3 billion in net revenue.