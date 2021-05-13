BAT to Produce Heated-Tobacco Products in Croatia

British American Tobacco (BAT) will invest HRK200 million ($32.07 million) to produce heated-tobacco products (HTPs) at its factory in Kanfanar, Croatia, reports Total Croatia News.

The multinational revealed its plans during a May 12 visit to its facility by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

“By expanding production in Kanfanar and opening a hub in Rijeka, we are continuing with BAT’s significant investments in Croatia,” said BAT Adria director Zvonko Kolobara.

“With the introduction of production lines for new product categories, Croatia is additionally strengthening its position on the global map of production sites in the tobacco industry. We are continuing to expand our selection for consumers in Croatia.”

The increased capacity in Kanfanar will help BAT meet growing demand for HTPs in Europe and northern Africa.

Plenkovic expressed satisfaction at BAT’s continued investments in Kanfanar.