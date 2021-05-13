BAT to Produce Heated-Tobacco Products in Croatia
British American Tobacco (BAT) will invest HRK200 million ($32.07 million) to produce heated-tobacco products (HTPs) at its factory in Kanfanar, Croatia, reports Total Croatia News.
The multinational revealed its plans during a May 12 visit to its facility by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
“By expanding production in Kanfanar and opening a hub in Rijeka, we are continuing with BAT’s significant investments in Croatia,” said BAT Adria director Zvonko Kolobara.
“With the introduction of production lines for new product categories, Croatia is additionally strengthening its position on the global map of production sites in the tobacco industry. We are continuing to expand our selection for consumers in Croatia.”
The increased capacity in Kanfanar will help BAT meet growing demand for HTPs in Europe and northern Africa.
Plenkovic expressed satisfaction at BAT’s continued investments in Kanfanar.
“The new HRK200 million investment in new products means a new impetus, enthusiasm and a new generator of business and with that, a contribution to Croatia’s economy,” he said.
“The company employs 1,600 people, and another 800 cooperate closely with BAT and make a living that way. The investment plans have been coordinated with their headquarters in London, and all the employees at the factory will be satisfied while the entire economy of Istria County will benefit from BAT’s operations.”
In June 2020, BAT suggested it might relocate its Kanfanar factory to another country due to unfavorable business conditions. The government then embarked on a campaign to keep the multinational in Croatia.
Plenkovic stressed that the new investment reflected Croatia’s good business climate, not government pressure.