China Announces Cigar Festival in Chengdu

The 2021 International Cigar Expo (ICE) will take place at the Tianfu International Convention Center in Chengdu, Nov. 8–10, 2021. The event will be hosted by China Cigarette Sales Corp. and China Tobacco International Group.

The organizers include China Tobacco Sichuan Industrial Co., China Tobacco Anhui, Shandong, Hubei Industrials Co., China Tobacco Hubei, Hainan, Sichuan, Yunnan provincial companies, and Shenzhen Tobacco Import and Export Co.

The ICE will focus on premium cigars and related products and boasts an exhibition area of more 10,000 square meters. In addition to the cigar night welcome party and the cigar industry development forum, there will be professional seminars and cigar tastings, among other events. A virtual exhibition platform will demonstrate cigar applications using virtual reality and big data, among other technologies.

The organizers expect more than 10,000 participants. Prominent brands, including Habanos, Davidoff, Bulldog and Scandinavian Tobacco Group, have already confirmed their presence, according to the ICE.

Chengdu is one of the largest cigar markets in China, with a solid industrial base and huge potential for the cigar industry. Moreover, Sichuan Province boasts the largest cigar production base in Asia and is a prominent producer of premium air-cured tobacco.

For more information, visit www.intercigarexpo.com.