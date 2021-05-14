FDA to Discuss Scientific Review of Tobacco Applications

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) will host a virtual meeting June 11 from 13:00 to 15:30 Eastern Daylight Time. The meeting will discuss the scientific review of tobacco marketing applications received by Sept. 9, 2020. It will focus on the application intake process, review progress and allocation of review resources. There will be time allotted for audience questions as well.

The meeting will feature a presentation from CTP Office of Science Director Matt Holman and include a question-and-answer session. Other Office of Science staff participating in the meeting include Todd L. Cecil, deputy director for regulatory management; Crystal Allard, director for the division of regulatory science and informatics; Joanna C. Randazzo, D.C., acting chief for the science policy branch; and Cristi Stark, director of the division of regulatory project management.

The CTP Office of Science is responsible for identifying, developing and enhancing the science related to tobacco products, their use, and the resulting morbidity and mortality so that regulatory decisions will have the greatest impact on improving public health.

The Office of Science provides the scientific support for regulations and guidance, reviews tobacco product applications, evaluates the knowledge basis for regulatory decisions and carries out research to fill the gaps in scientific knowledge related to tobacco product regulation.

