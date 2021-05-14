Graphic Packaging Acquires AR Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. will acquire AR Packaging Group, Europe’s second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging, for approximately $1.45 billion in cash.

The combination enhances Graphic Packaging’s global scale, innovation capabilities and value proposition for customers throughout Europe and bordering regions. With a broad set of industry-leading packaging solutions, design expertise and expanded geographic reach, the combined company will be uniquely positioned to capture continued organic growth opportunities across existing and new global customers and markets.

The proposed acquisition of AR Packaging is expected to add $1.1 billion in annual sales and $160 million in annual adjusted EBITDA. In addition, the combination is expected to drive total synergies of $40 million over 36 months following close. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings per share and cash flow.