PMI Recognized for ESG Strategy

S&P Global Ratings’ ESG Evaluation report has assessed Philip Morris International’s (PMI) approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics and confirmed that PMI has positively differentiated itself within the tobacco sector.

The S&P Global Ratings ESG evaluation assesses a company’s ESG strategy and ability to prepare for potential future risks and opportunities and provides a forward-looking, long-term opinion of a company’s readiness for disruptive ESG risks and opportunities.

It provides an overall score that allows comparison with other entities globally, including sector peers, and consists of a combined sector/region score, an entity-specific score and a preparedness score.

Based on entity-specific scores—designed to indicate how a company is actively and effectively managing its exposure to ESG risks and opportunities compared with its industry peers—PMI is placed third in the E-entity specific score, eighth in the S-entity specific score and 15th in the G-entity specific score among all 25 current publicly available ESG evaluations.

“I am proud that our dedication to sustainability, which is fundamental to the transformation of our company, has been recognized externally by S&P Global Ratings,” said Emmanuel Babeau, chief financial officer at PMI, in a statement.

“It is our firm belief that sustainability and business performance do not follow separate paths—they are fully interrelated and mutually reinforcing and should be organized and presented to all stakeholders, including shareholders, in an integrated way.”