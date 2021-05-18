Academic Journal Criticized for Juul-Sponsored Issue

Academics and anti-smoking charities have criticized The American Journal of Health Behavior for publishing its “Special Issue on Juul,” reports BMJ.

The papers in the special issue focus on the implications of switching to Juul products from combustible cigarettes as well as dual use of combustible cigarettes and Juul products.

The special issue was sponsored by Juul Labs. Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA, has a minority stake in Juul. The issue was coordinated and edited by Saul Shiffman, a Pinney Associates consultant. Pinney Associates has provided consulting services to British American Tobacco and Reynolds American.