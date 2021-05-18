BAT Recognized as a Climate Leader

BAT has been named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times in an inaugural European ranking.

FT Europe Climate Leaders 2021 recognizes the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies across Europe that achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019.

BAT’s climate targets include being carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030. In 2020, BAT achieved a 30.9 percent reduction in emissions from its operations, contributing to a 37.4 percent reduction against a 2017 baseline. In March this year, BAT announced a further ambition to be carbon neutral across its value chain by 2050, representing around 90 percent of its total carbon footprint.