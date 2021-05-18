Forestry Officials Sound Alarm in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean forestry officials have raised alarms about the rate at which trees are being cut for tobacco curing, charcoal production and other purposes, reports The Herald. The country loses more than 262,000 hectares per year due to farming activities and fires, among other reasons.

“Within the next 10 years, we are likely to see a huge decrease in tobacco farming if alternatives are not found,” said Forestry Commission Director-General Abednigo Marufu. “We want to encourage chiefs to encourage sustainable tobacco farming.”

Because Zimbabwe’s native trees take many years to replenish, Marufu called on tobacco farmers to plant gum trees, which grow quickly and require little water.