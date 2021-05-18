Imperial Brands Delivers ‘Solid’ First-Half Results

Imperial Brands reported net revenue of £15.57 billion ($22.1 billion) in the six months ended March 31, 2021, up 6.1 percent over the net revenue it reported in the first half of 2020. Operating profit increased 77 percent to £1.64 billion. On an organic adjusted basis, Imperial Brands reported net revenue of £3.57 billion, up 2.4 percent from 2020. Adjusted operating profit was £1.59 billion, compared with £1.46 billion in the first six months of 2020.

“We have made a good start in implementing our new strategy to transform Imperial and remain on track to meet full year expectations,” said Imperial Brands CEO Stefan Bomhard, in a statement.

“In tobacco, we have put in place a clear market prioritization to increase focus on our best opportunities for sustainable profit delivery. We have begun to stabilize the aggregate market share performance across our top five priority markets reflecting the changes we have made to tighten performance management and the good underlying momentum established over the past year. This is an encouraging start and one that I look forward to building on over time as we begin to step up investment in new strategic initiatives.