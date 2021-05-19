Cronos Group Hires U.S. Regulatory Expert

Cronos Group, a Canadian cannabis producer partially owned by cigarette maker Altria Group, has hired Thomas Cohn as head of regulatory and product, reports Bloomberg Law.

Cohn is a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expert who spent the past year as general counsel for privately held consumer products company Avon Co. in New York.

Cronos sought FTC and Food and Drug Administration expertise for “building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development,” according to an online job posting by the Toronto-based company for a head of regulatory affairs.

In 2018, Cronos became the first Canadian pot producer to be listed on the Nasdaq. Since then, the marijuana market has continued to grow, with Canadian cannabis companies looking to the United States and other cigarette giants like Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco evaluating their legal weed investments.