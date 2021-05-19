Netherlands Pressed to Restrict ENDS Ahead of COP9

Anti-smoking groups and pharmaceuticals company Pfizer are urging the next Dutch government to extend smoking bans and restrict tobacco alternatives such as e-cigarettes, reports Dutch News.

The outgoing government has increased cigarette prices and limited sales outlets as steps towards a smoke free generation by 2040, and the number of smokers has gone down from 25 percent to 20 percent in the last five years.

However, even though there are fewer smokers, the total amount of tobacco being consumed has remained stable. “The remaining smokers are smoking more,” campaigner Wanda de Kanter told Financieele Dagblad.

De Kanter is skeptical about Philip Morris International’s attempts to market its IQOS tobacco-heating device as a less-risky alternative to smoking. The multinational is trying to persuade the Dutch government to relax rules around such products. Health institute RIVM has stated that heated tobacco still contains cancer causing substances and can damage lung cells.