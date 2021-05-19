PMI Reports Progress toward Accelerating ‘The End of Smoking’

“PMI is committed to serving as an agent of change and advocate of positive values. Innovation and inclusiveness are key to solving our challenges, whether related to tobacco harm reduction, environmental impact or social impact. We aim to create a sustainable future that benefits our company, shareholders, consumers and society.”

PMI’s Integrated Report 2020 demonstrates how the organization’s strategy, governance and performance create value. To showcase impact, the company reports on progress in various ESG areas, including toward achieving its ambitious 2025 Roadmap—a set of forward-looking targets pertaining to all Tier 1 topics from PMI’s sustainability materiality assessment.

The report highlights PMI’s most material sustainability topics, including the health impacts of its products—an aspect often not captured by external ESG assessments—and describes how the company is working toward researching, developing, and commercializing scientifically substantiated better alternatives to continued smoking for those adults who do not quit. It also includes a new section on the company’s business transformation—which extends beyond changing the product—and an update on its business transformation metrics (BTMs).

The company’s BTMs are a set of bespoke key performance indicators introduced in 2016 to complement its ESG disclosure. These metrics allow stakeholders to transparently assess both the pace and scale of PMI’s transformation. Since then, based on stakeholder feedback, PMI has expanded to 28 the number of metrics, with three new metrics introduced in this report.

The report also outlines the company’s belief that sustainability strategy is corporate strategy and that ESG issues are business issues. Reflecting this commitment to sustainability, the global sustainability team is now part of the finance function, reporting directly to the chief financial officer. In addition, executive compensation is now more clearly linked to ESG performance, complementing the strong product transformation incentives already in place.

“Sustainability stands at the core of PMI’s transformation and drives our development of strong ESG programs to mitigate the risks associated with our value chain while spurring innovation and growth to secure our success over the long term,” said Emmanuel Babeau, chief financial officer. “It is our firm belief that sustainability and corporate performance do not follow separate paths, and I am proud that we have spent the last year continuing to strengthen our sustainability governance and ensuring that ESG is integrated into decision-making at all levels of our organization.”