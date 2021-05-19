Tobacco Firms Ask Court to Drop Malawi Exploitation Case

British American Tobacco (BAT) and Imperial Brands will ask the high court in London on Wednesday to throw out a case against them alleging the exploitation of Malawian farmers and their children, reports The Guardian.

Denying the allegations, the companies are asking that the case be dismissed on the grounds that lawyers for the farming families cannot prove the tobacco they grew ended up in their cigarettes and other products.

“BAT believes that there is no legal or factual basis to bring these claims, therefore BAT has made an application for the claims to be struck out or stayed,” a BAT spokesperson told The Guardian.

The case was brought after investigations by The Guardian suggested the companies employed child labor and subjected farmers to poor working conditions.