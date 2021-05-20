Blind Test: Smokers Unable to Distinguish Cigarette Brands

When properly blinded, smokers are unable to tell apart brands of cigarettes, according to a study by the Sharik Association for Health Research and Alfaisal University in Saudi Arabia that was published in JMIR Formative Research.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia implemented a law requiring cigarette manufacturers to sell their products in generic, unbranded packaging. Following the measure, smokers started complaining to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) about a perceived difference in cigarette quality. These complaints persisted for more than 90 days, starting in mid-November 2019 and continuing until at least March 2020, when the researchers started writing their manuscript.

Tobacco companies denied changing ingredients, manufacturing processes and the quality of tobacco sold in Saudi Arabia.

Smokers in the United Kingdom and Australia also complained about taste differences after their countries implemented plain tobacco packaging.