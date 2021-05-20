Imperial Brands Named Climate Leader

Imperial Brands has been recognized as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times in its first-ever ranking of actions taken by European businesses.

The Financial Times’ listing identifies the 300 companies across the continent that achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Imperial is committed to further reducing its carbon footprint. By 2030, from a base year of 2017, the business will cut its own greenhouse emissions by 25 percent and emissions in its supply chain by 20 percent.

“We are pleased to be highlighted by the Financial Times for our efforts to reduce our impact on the climate,” said Stefan Bomhard, CEO of Imperial, in a statement. “There’s more we need to achieve to address this critical issue, but the recognition we’ve received demonstrates that we’re heading in the right direction.”

In late 2020, Imperial maintained its position on the CDP’s “A List” for climate change. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process recognizes corporate leaders in climate transparency and action.