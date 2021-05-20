Taat Expects to Stand Out in U.K. Plain-Packaging Market

Taat Global Alternatives has developed the pack designs for Taat Original, Smooth and Menthol for sale at retail in the United Kingdom.

Packaging for all tobacco cigarettes in the United Kingdom must adhere to requirements, including a designated principal color, a smooth surface with no texture or embossing and the absence of promotional images or logos. Because Taat is a nontobacco product, it is subject to different packaging regulations. The company expects its brightly colored packages to stand out compared to the plain packaging of traditional cigarettes.