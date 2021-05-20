Taat Expects to Stand Out in U.K. Plain-Packaging Market
Taat Global Alternatives has developed the pack designs for Taat Original, Smooth and Menthol for sale at retail in the United Kingdom.
Packaging for all tobacco cigarettes in the United Kingdom must adhere to requirements, including a designated principal color, a smooth surface with no texture or embossing and the absence of promotional images or logos. Because Taat is a nontobacco product, it is subject to different packaging regulations. The company expects its brightly colored packages to stand out compared to the plain packaging of traditional cigarettes.
“We are very excited about our impending entrance into the U.K. market and our advantageous product distinction on the shelf. Anytime your product is visually outstanding from its competition, a lot of work is already done for you,” said Setti Coscarella, CEO of Taat, in a statement.
“As we continue to explore opportunities outside of the U.K., we recognize that the European Union presents a complicated regulatory network, with each member country implementing its own rules with respect to importation, packaging tariffs and other factors. Interest in our product from legal-aged smokers in Europe has been overwhelming, and we will navigate the regulations on a country-by-country basis.”