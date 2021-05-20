WHO Reiterates its Opposition to Harm Reduction

In the runup to World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reasserted its abstinence-only approach to nicotine.

In a May 19 press release titled “Quit tobacco to be a winner,” the WHO said that the tobacco industry has “promoted e-cigarettes as cessation aids under the guises of contributing to global tobacco control” while employing “strategic marketing tactics to hook children on this same portfolio of products, making them available in over 15,000 attractive flavors.”

The agency also insisted that the scientific evidence on e-cigarettes as cessation aids was inconclusive and that “switching from conventional tobacco products to e-cigarettes is not quitting.”