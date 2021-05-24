Charlie’s Holdings ‘Turns the Corner’ in First Quarter

Charlie’s Holdings reported increased revenue, gross profit, gross margin and cash balance in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue decreased 1 percent year-over-year to $4.36 million but increased 3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit decreased 1 percent year-over-year to $2.42 million but increased by more than 14 percent from the 2020 fourth quarter. Gross margin remained at 55 percent year-over-year and expanded 5 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Though 2020 was a difficult year for our entire industry, Charlie’s financial performance turned the corner in the first quarter of 2021,” said Charlie’s CEO Brandon Stump in a statement. “Incorporating a right-sized cost structure, strengthened balance sheet and launch of Pachamama Disposables, the company achieved growth in both revenue and gross margin versus the last quarter of 2020. Most importantly, we feel confident that Charlie’s is now positioned for accelerated growth going forward.”