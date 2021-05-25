Demand for Menthol Liquid up After Ban

A year to the day since menthol cigarettes were banned in the U.K., more than two-thirds of vapor retailers are reporting a rise in sales of menthol-flavored e-liquids, according to a study by the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

The ban last year, which also prevented menthol filters, papers and skinny cigarettes from being produced or sold in the U.K., followed a four-year phasing-out period, which saw smaller packs of rolling tobacco and 10-packs of cigarettes banned in 2017.

The study revealed that more than 70 percent of owners of brick-and-mortar stores and online retail operations said they had seen an uptake in demand for menthol vape products.

And, while fruit e-liquids remained the customer favorite, menthol was the second most popular flavor, according to the survey.

“What we have witnessed in the U.K. is that menthol as an ingredient in vape e-liquids has continued to increase following the combustible menthol ban and is now one of the most important components of all e-liquids,” said Tim Phillips, independent analyst at ECigIntelligence.