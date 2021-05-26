Poda Patents Closed-Ended HnB Cigarette
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness expects to receive patent protection for its Poda zero-cleaning heat-not-burn (HnB) technology in Europe and the United States soon.
The Poda system uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods. The design prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating cleaning requirements and providing users with a convenient and enjoyable potentially reduced-risk smoking experience.
The company’s says its pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. A closed-ended cigarette utilizing HnB heating technology allows for an ashless experience and provides for consistent quality each time a new pod is inserted into the heating device.
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness’ research and development commenced in January 2015. The Poda zero-cleaning technology was granted a Canadian patent in 2018 with patent entries filed in more than 65 additional countries.
“We have spent years of research and development with regards to our invention and are very pleased to see that our invention has been granted a patent in Canada,” said Poda CEO Ryan Selby in a statement.
“We have filed for patents in 65 other countries and expect USA and European patents to follow in short order now that we have received the Canadian patent.”
“This will protect our company for many years ahead as we launch Poda into the global marketplace as the first heat-not-burn system that allows users to experience maintenance-free heating of substrates such as tobacco or dried plant material with zero cross-contamination when switching from one substrate to another.”