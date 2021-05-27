FDA Issues Guidance on User Fees

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a draft guidance that helps answer frequently asked questions around tobacco product user fees.

The draft guidance provides information regarding the submission of information needed to assess user fees owed by each domestic manufacturer or importer of tobacco products and how FDA determines whether a company owes user fees in each quarterly assessment. Starting May 27, public comments related to this draft guidance may be submitted through July 26, 2021.

The Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) Act requires FDA to “assess user fees on, and collect such fees from, each manufacturer and importer of tobacco products subject to” the tobacco product provisions of the FD&C Act. Under the calculations required by the FD&C Act, the tobacco products that are subject to user fee assessments are cigarettes, snuff, chewing tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, cigars and pipe tobacco.

The FD&C Act provides for the total quarterly assessment to be allocated among specified classes of tobacco products. The class allocation is based on each tobacco product class’ volume of tobacco products removed into commerce. Within each class of tobacco products, an individual domestic manufacturer or importer is assessed a user fee based on its market share for that tobacco product class.