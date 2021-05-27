PMI Releases Scientific Update

These efforts run in parallel to PMI’s ongoing work to phase out cigarettes by encouraging those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch to less harmful, smoke-free products.

“With our work in these new areas, we are looking to contribute to a better future. We have a lot to offer the world, and it would be inconsistent with our scientific mission not to use our knowledge to expand into new solutions-based areas such as respiratory drug delivery and botanical products,” said Jorge Insuasty, chief life sciences officer, in a statement. “We are leveraging those areas in which we have strong research and technology expertise to strengthen our business while making a difference for society.”

The May 2021 issue of the Scientific Update also details some of the ways in which PMI’s ongoing research is impacting various fields of science. These include developing a better understanding of the human airway, research and development on aerosols for inhalation, advancing methods in toxicology and working to minimize animal studies in scientific research, among other examples.

Several science-related milestones from 2020 are also reviewed, including the decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the marketing of the IQOS tobacco-heating system as a modified-risk tobacco product with reduced exposure information. Another milestone is the creation of PMI’s Open Science online conference series, an ongoing program in which PMI scientists present their research and answer audience questions live. The next event—“The Challenge of Measuring the Use of Nicotine-Containing Products”—will take place on June 10.