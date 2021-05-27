Universal Corp. Reports Strong Fiscal 2021

Universal Corp. reported sales and other operating revenue of $1.98 billion in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021, up 4 percent over the amount reported in the previous year. Operating income was up 17 percent to $147.8 million, while adjusted operating income increased 22 percent to $172.9 million. Gross profit margin improved 80 base points to 19.5 percent.

Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues were $1.84 billion in fiscal year 2021, compared with $1.89 billion in 2020. Tobacco operations operating income grew 15 percent to $168.8 million.

“I am pleased to report that our net income and diluted earnings per share, and our non-GAAP adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2021, are all up over 20 percent compared to fiscal year 2020,” said George C. Freeman III, chairman, president and CEO of Universal, in a statement.

“Strong leaf tobacco shipments in the second half of fiscal year 2021, the addition of our plant-based ingredients acquisitions and favorable foreign currency comparisons all contributed to this improvement in our results.