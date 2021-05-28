BAT: Vuse First Global Carbon Neutral Vape Brand

Vuse has become the first global carbon neutral vape brand, according to British American Tobacco.

Vuse’s carbon neutrality has been delivered through carbon offset through reforestation projects. This includes a project in Uruguay to plant trees across 21,298 ha, where intensive cattle grazing has eroded soil and degraded land. As well as removing carbon dioxide and delivering better soil quality and biodiversity, the project will also result in increased availability and quality of employment opportunities, BAT noted.

The carbon neutrality of Vuse has been independently validated by Vertis based on product life cycle assessment data provided by an independent third party.

“Vuse becoming the first global carbon neutral vaping brand is a significant milestone,” said Kingsley Wheaton, chief marketing officer at BAT, in a statement. “It is testimony to BAT’s deep and longstanding commitment to being a responsible business and reducing our impact on the environment.”