Ahead of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31, The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW) is urging smokers to quit or switch to harm-reduction production

The fact that more than 1 billion people still smoke and 8 million annual deaths are attributed to tobacco use proves that health policies and actions have been inadequate, according to the FSFW.

“The challenges that smokers face when trying to quit have been largely ignored,” the foundation wrote in a press note. “The calls by the World Health Organization (WHO) for smokers to quit using fairly ineffective interventions suggest we need new approaches. Technology innovation, in the form of harm reduction, offers a new way forward for smokers that complements classic cessation efforts.”

“Since my involvement in the first WNTD in 1988, we have focused narrowly on cessation often without engaging smokers in developing ways they feel work best. Too many efforts have failed because they have not addressed the fact that while many smokers want to quit, they are not being presented with options that appeal to them,” said Derek Yach, President of FSFW.

“There is growing evidence that a range of harm-reduction products, including e-cigarettes (vapes), snus, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products, can help smokers quit or at least substantially reduce their harmful exposure to combustible cigarettes. The WHO, supported by heavily funded Bloomberg Philanthropies grantees, continues to blindly ignore scientific evidence, vilifying these products instead of promoting their use to save lives.”

The FSFW cites a study published this week in The Lancet, in which the authors say the current level of tobacco control policy implementation is insufficient in many countries around the world and that evidence-based policies are needed to reduce smoking. According to the foundation, the study ignores the role for tobacco harm-reduction (THR) products as part of tobacco control policy.

“This study was funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, which does not support the use of THR products as cessation aides,” said Yach. “This is likely one reason why they were not included in the report. Denying the value and benefits of THR products is irresponsible and blatantly discounts the research showing they can help smokers quit.”